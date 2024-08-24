NFL power rankings: Ranking the top offensive lines for the 2024 season
Offensive line play has never been more crucial in the NFL than it is today. Let's rank the top five units ahead of the 2024 season. There does seem to be a shortage of quality OL play across the NFL, but the teams with the best offensive lines in the league have some excellent units. Heading into the 2024 NFL Season, there are some clear-cut OL units that stick out above the rest.
An elite offensive line must begin with their tackle play. The left tackle position may be the second most important on the roster. Having a competent right tackle is also necessary, and the interior of a given offensive line tends to set the tone for the entire game.
Let's dive into the five best offensive lines in the NFL for the 2024 season.
5. Indianapolis Colts
It's hard to not love the Indianapolis Colts offensive line. They have an elite tackle duo in Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith, and stud center Ryan Kelly has been one of the more consistent offensive line players in the NFL since he entered the league.
Honestly, there is no reason why Anthony Richardson cannot have success with this offensive line and play-calling from head coach Shane Steichen. Indy has a well-oiled machine on offense with their personnel situation.
4. Philadelphia Eagles
Maybe the best tackle duo in the NFL, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson are again back to anchor the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line, which is now without Jason Kelce. I do not believe this OL will be quite as good as they have been in recent years, but Eagles GM Howie Roseman clearly knows how to properly invest into this unit.
This is a huge year for QB Jalen Hurts, and he still seems to have a top-flight offensive line to play behind in the 2024 NFL Season.
3. New York Jets
The New York Jets may have legitimately went from one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL in 2023 to one of the best. Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses are now the new starting tackles, and John Simpson is the new addition on the interior. Joe Tippmann at center and Alijah Vera-Tucker round out the offensive line for the Jets, who have the urgent task of keeping Aaron Rodgers upright.
Is this offensive line going to be enough for Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off of an Achilles injury?
2. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are a ready-made roster, if we're being honest. Their ceiling is clear with Kirk Cousins at QB, but the offensive line is simply excellent. Their tackle duo of Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary is top-notch, and they have perhaps the best guard in the NFL in Chris Lindstrom, so this OL should keep Cousins upright in 2024, who isn't a QB who takes a lot of sacks anyway.
1. Detroit Lions
The best offensive line in the NFL by a wide margin belongs to the Detroit Lions. Much of this offensive line was set in stone when GM Brad Holmes came along, but he put the finishing touches on the unit. The Lions OL feels like their identity - this is a hard-nosed team that wants to beat you up at the line of scrimmage, and they have the OL players to do that.
QB Jared Goff is playing behind the best OL he's ever had and as a whole, this Lions team is among the most talented in the NFL and can make a Super Bowl run this season. The Lions offensive line features players like Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, and a stud center in Frank Ragnow.