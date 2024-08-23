3 quarterbacks already being underrated for the 2024 NFL Season
The 2024 NFL Season could bring a ton of new talent to the QB position, and these three passers could already be underrated heading into the new year. As the QB goes, the team goes. That's just how it works in the NFL these days.
Across the NFL, teams are always trying to improve their own QB situation. In many instances it works, but in many other instances, it blows up in their face. Well, these three QBs heading into the 2024 NFL Season are somehow already being underrated.
3 quarterbacks already being underrated for the 2024 NFL Season
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
It's Bo Time for the Denver Broncos. They officially named their first-round rookie the starting QB on Wednesday, and this was something that most of us saw coming. Nix fits what the Broncos want to do on offense and has showed just that in his two preseason outings, going 23/30 for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
He's taken zero sacks and has thrown no interceptions, so this is an efficient passer. Being that Sean Payton was able to drag former QB Russell Wilson to a 98 passer rating in 2023, imagine what he can do with Nix, a rookie with a much higher ceiling and who can operate the offense the way Payton wants.
The Denver Broncos feel a lot closer to the 2023 Houston Texans than picking in the top-3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which is where some people have pegged the Broncos. Watch out for this QB and this team.
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Have we forgotten about Kyler Murray? The Arizona Cardinals QB returned from an ACL injury in 2023, so he was likely not 100%. He'll be another year removed from this injury and now has an improved offensive line and Marvin Harrison Jr to throw to. If you watched the Cardinals in 2023, you'd have seen that this team was not bad because of their coaching.
Their roster just lacked much talent at all, and with another offseason in the books, Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort is going to see his squad take a huge leap in 2024, doubling their win total from 2023. Kyler Murray is going to play out of his mind and will put the Cardinals back on the map, setting them up to be a true breakout team in 2025.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
From Week 5 through the end of the 2023 NFL Season, Matthew Stafford threw 21 touchdowns against six interceptions for a stellar 99.2 rating. He took just 21 sacks during this time, and it was just a wonderful finish to the end of the season for the LA Rams, who shockingly won 10 games and earned a spot in the postseason.
The Rams arrived a year early in 2023, as they truly weren't supposed to be all that good. His best WR, Puka Nacua, was among the best in the NFL as a rookie. Just imagine how good he is going to be in year two, and if Cooper Kupp can simply stay on the field, he'll haul in a ton of receptions. The Rams also brought back stud RB Kyren Williams and took Blake Corum in the 2024 NFL Draft.
With added help along the offensive line, the LA Rams are firmly back in the Super Bowl mix. Stafford is set to play in his age-36 season, so he may not have a lot of time in the NFL left. But what we saw for about two-thirds of the season from Stafford is going to carry over into the 2024 NFL Season. I would not rule out Stafford from being a legitimate MVP candidate.