NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the updated MVP ladder after Week 4
Through roughly 25% of the 2024 NFL Season, some of the MVP favorites are flat-out shocking. Let's power rank the latest NFL ladder. Through Week 4, it's safe to say that there are some insanel surprising stories and teams. Did anyone think the Minnesota Vikings would be 4-0 with Sam Darnold?
And how about the Jacksonville Jaguars; did we really think they'd be 0-4 with Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence? The NFL is a crazy place. Through the first four weeks of the 2024 NFL Season, there are some obvious players who have emerged as very early NFL MVP favorites. And as we have done each week of the season, let's unveil our latest NFL MVP power rankings.
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills laid a stinker on Sunday Night Football, getting trounced by the Baltimore Ravens who climb back to .500 at 2-2. Honestly, it felt like the Bills were OK with losing this game. They're 3-1, which is still a very good record, and just simply did not want to win this game.
The Ravens were in desperation mode and embarrassed Buffalo. That does not take away from the total body of work from Josh Allen his year. He's still yet to throw an interception and is completing over 69% of his passes, so he's still an MVP candidate.
3. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have blown out the Philadelphia Eagles the last two times the teams have met, and Baker Mayfield rebounded nicely from the Week 3 loss against the Denver Broncos. Through four weeks, the Bucs sit at 3-1 and atop the NFC South, a division they look to win for the second year in a row.
Mayfield is playing very good football and has clearly settled into his career revival for the Bucs. On the 2024 NFL Season, Mayfield has eight touchdown passes and a 106.9 passer rating. If he keeps this up, he could at least earn some MVP votes in 2024.
2. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
I had a feeling that CJ Stroud was going to rebound in Week 4. He's too good to not. While the game was close, Stroud came up clutch for the Houston Texans in their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing a game-winning touchdown pass with less than a minute left in the game.
Stroud was and still is my MVP pick for this season, and the Texans are now a very quiet 3-1 on the season and continue to remain atop the AFC South standings, a division they should easily win in 2024. With Indianapolis Colts' QB Anthony Richardson hurt, and both the Jaguars and Tennessee Titans simply not good teams, Stroud and the Texans are in line to win a ton of games this year.
1. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold. There isn't anyone in the NFL right now more deserving of the MVP award than Sam Darnold.
What timeline are we living in? The Minnesota Vikings took down the formidable Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4. The Vikings are the lone unbeaten team in the NFC and are somehow perhaps the best team in the entire NFL. Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell is just on another planet right now.
Darnold leads the NFL with 11 touchdown passes and a 118.9 rating. Right now, he is on pace to throw for 47 touchdowns and 3,961 yards. It's just insane what this QB has done in the 2024 NFL Season. And don't look now, but over his last 20 games and 11 starts, he's got an 8-3 record with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Darnold may have finally found his footing in the NFL, and I simply do not think the Vikings can allow him to leave in free agency in 2025 even with JJ McCarthy waiting in the wings. Good for Sam Darnold, man.