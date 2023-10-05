NFL Power Rankings: Top 5 Franchises heading into Week 5
NFL Week 5 Power Ranking #4: Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell's demeanor instilled focus inside the Detroit Lions locker room. It sparked glimpses of greatness during the 2022 campaign. The Lions finished second in the NFC North. They outplayed the Green Bay Packers but still needed improvement. It was a step in the right direction towards becoming front runners in 2023. Momentum from last season carried into recent performances. Jared Goff thrives in Ben Johnson's system. His unit ranks third in offense (79.9) and pass ratings (81.0).
The Carolina Panthers are next on the Lions schedule. It's a game they should win, but anything can happen in the NFL. David Montgomery will receive a heavy workload. The Panthers rank 23rd in defense (64.5) and 29th against the run defense (47.7). After Carolina, Campbell's unit will begin a brief road trip. They will travel to Tampa Bay and Baltimore before returning home to face the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Week 5 Power Ranking #3: Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa's return to the gridiron continues to impress fans. Last year, the Miami Dolphins' quarterback endured three concussions. It was devastating. He missed the majority of the season. Hard work in the off-season helped the former first-round pick recover. He's played incredibly leading up to Week 5 and will continue to perform well. He's also surrounded by talent. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert make their quarterback's job easy.
An electric start to the season will help the Dolphins clinch the playoffs. They are 3-0 against AFC opponents this season. The Giants, Panthers, and Eagles are next on the schedule. A Week 9 exhibition against Mac Jones and the New England Patriots will end a three-game NFC Conference tour. We will keep an eye on Miami throughout the upcoming weeks. They rank first in offense (87.6) and passing ratings (90.3) heading into Week 5. Mike McDaniel's group does not show signs of slowing down anytime soon.