NFL Power Rankings: Updated MVP ladder after Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season
Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season is now officially over, so let's roll out our weekly and updated MVP power rankings ladder. It's still early in the 2024 NFL Season, but the MVP ladder is beginning to take more shape. There were some notable performances in Week 3, and a handful of players are slowly separating themselves from the rest of the pack.
The MVP award has not gone to a non-QB since the 2012 NFL Season, so this award is very likely headed to a quarterback again, but there could be two players through three weeks who could end up making a legitimate case for the award.
Let's get to our updated MVP power rankings after Week 3.
NFL Power Rankings: Updated MVP ladder after Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season
4. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson leads the NFL in sacks and tackles for loss. He's already up to 6.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits. It's been three games, folks. Just to give you an idea of how productive Hutchinson has been in 2024, if he were to keep up his current pace over a 17-game season, he'd finish with 37 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, and 62 QB hits
Through three games, he is on pace for two seasons' worth of production. Sure, Hutchinson isn't going to finish with those numbers, but this is just to give you some perspective. The Lions defense ranks 9th in the NFL in points allowed, and they're actually better than their offense through three games.
Could this be a bit of a shift in Detroit? If so, Hutchinson could not only be on his way to a Defensive Player of the Year award, but could hear some MVP chatter as well.
3. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley ranks first in the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and rushing yards per game. He's also second in the NFL in scrimmage yards and is clearly the engine that is driving the Philadelphia Eagles' offense. With a less-than-ideal situation at QB in Jalen Hurts, the Eagles are probably going to have to rely on Barkley more as the season goes on.
Hurts is simply not playing that well lately and is turning the ball over way too much. Since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, Hurts has thrown 26 touchdowns against 19 interceptions. He's also fumbled 12 times since the start of 23.
As Jalen Hurts continues to prove to the world he isn't a long-term QB option for the Eagles, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is going to get Barkley more involved, and I would not be surprised if he hit 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2024.
2. Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold leads the NFL in touchdown passes with eight and has a stellar 117.3 passer rating. The Minnesota Vikings rank third in the NFL in points score, and through three weeks, Darold is on pace for 45 touchdown passes. Yes, 45. It's quite a shock that Darnold is playing this well, but it all goes back to coaching and being in the right situation.
Sam Darnold may have found himself in the right situation, and he is somehow still 27 years old. If he continues to play this well the rest of the season, I have no idea how the Vikings would let him walk in free agency and give the keys to JJ McCarthy. They may be stuck in a weird but awesome situation.
Darnold has to be no worse than no. 2 on any sort of MVP ladders through three weeks.
1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen has thrown seven touchdowns and zero interception through three games. He's completing 75% of his passes and has and 133.7 passer rating. The interesting thing here is that Allen is averaging just 24 passing attempts per game. This new-look Bills' offense feels like them putting more of a priority in running the football and keeping the ball out of harm's way.
The Bills are humming on both sides of the ball, but this efficient play from Josh Allen has him near or at the very top of the MVP ladder through three weeks. You just have to wonder how much longer Buffalo can keep this up. It's definitely a sustainable offense, but I just do not see them being able to continue averaging over 37 points per game.
And Josh Allen does tend to have costly turnovers from time to time, so we could see a dip in the unit's efficiency as opposing teams get more film on the offense, but as of now, Josh Allen is most definitely the favorite for the NFL MVP award.