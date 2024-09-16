NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 2
14. Green Bay Packers - (1-1)
The Green Bay Packers went into their Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts with a clear game plan to run the heck out of the football, and boy did they do that. And let’s give some credit to Malik Willis here as well; what he was asked to do, he did, so that’s also another plus here.
The Packers feel like one of the most well-coached teams in the NFL, and their Week 2 victory was proof of that. I would not rule out Jordan Love suiting up in Week 3, as crazy as that might sound. Green Bay could be a Super Bowl team if Love comes back, begins to tear it up like he did in 2023, and the defense plays well.
This team has loads of talent on both sides of the ball and are one of the youngest teams in the league. They also extended Jordan Love this offseason, so they are really going all-in on Love. Running back Josh Jacobs had himself a day here in Week 2. The Packers were able to even out their record in Week 2 and are now 1-1 on the season.
13. Pittsburgh Steelers - (2-0)
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season, but was not a pretty win, and while they are 2-0, the way they are winning these games is not sustainable. They’ve scored 31 points in two games, which is just not going to cut it, but some Steelers fans would lead you to believe that QB Justin Fields is a franchise QB and can keep winning games like this.
At some point, the Steelers are going to get embarrassed, and it may come soon. They have won both of their games this season on the road, so that does deserve some credit, but through two games, Pittsburgh has been the most predictable team in the NFL thus far, and I am not sure they aren’t the “worst” 2-0 team in the NFL at this point.