Steelers 2025 mock draft: Pittsburgh builds around QB Justin Fields
The Pittsburgh Steelers may end up keeping Justin Fields around for the long-term. Can they build around him in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft? Justin Fields may not let the starting job go. If he continues playing at a high level, there really is no reason for them to start Russell Wilson.
Fields didn't look all that great in Week 1, but I guess if he figures it out somehow in year four, more power to him. The Pittsburgh Steelers could keep Fields around and try to make it work. This could be done in the 2025 NFL Draft, where a ton of quality offensive prospects could be present.
Does this Steelers NFL mock draft adequately build around Justin Fields?
Steelers 2025 mock draft: Pittsburgh builds around QB Justin Fields
15th Overall Pick - Ekema Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the teams who seemed heavily involved in the WR trade market this past offseason. They appeared to be on the cusp of trading for Brandon Aiyuk, but the wide receiver ended up signing an extension with the San Francisco 49ers. Well, the next best thing may be to build through the NFL Draft.
So the Steelers will use their 15th overall pick in this 2025 NFL mock draft and take Emeka Egbuka. Ohio State has just churned out wide receivers in recent years including Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr.
Can Egbuka be the next great OSU wide receiver?
47th Overall Pick - Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one very good CB in Joey Porter Jr, but do have a reason to add another one. Just because Pittsburgh may build around Justin Fields in this mock draft, it doesn't mean they won't add to their defense, so they'll bring along Daylen Everette.
Everette is just 20 years old and is in his junior year at Georgia. He's got one career interception and six career passes defended.