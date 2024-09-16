NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 2
30. New York Giants - (0-2)
The New York Giants are the New York Giants. They're a horribly-run, pathetic excuse of a football team if we are being honest here. What is there to like about the Giants at this point? And while I have said I think Brian Daboll is a good head coach, I'm not sure that is as true anymore.
The Giants need to clean house from top to bottom and are not going anywhere with this current setup. I would place the most blame on General Manager Joe Schoen and the horrid roster he's put on the field. New York is clearly going to struggle to win just a handful of games this season, as their Week 2 loss came in last-second fashion against the lowly Washington Commanders, so that kind of tells you where this franchise is at.
29. Denver Broncos - (0-2)
You know, the Denver Broncos do have a rookie QB, and if you actually watched the game, you would see that Bo Nix did seem a lot more comfortable this week. The end-zone interception he threw, according to head coach Sean Payton, seemed to have been on the play-makers, as he indicated that someone ran the wrong route there.
The second interception you'd see in his stat line was the last play of the game, so it's not like we can really criticize him for that, but the Denver Broncos are not a good football team. They lack legitimate play-makers on offense, and the play-calling from Sean Payton has actually been a bit odd to say the least.
The Broncos may have a long way to go to fix their franchise for the long-term, but this team did start 1-5 last year only to end the season with eight wins, so they do have some sort of formula for a mid-season turnaround in 2024, and I guess if nothing else, Bo Nix did look a lot better from his Week 1 start.