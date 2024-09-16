NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 2
28. Indianapolis Colts (0-2)
Folks, are we sure that Anthony Richardson is a franchise quarterback in the NFL? I mean, he is struggling to simply complete passes at this point. Maybe I'm way too impatient here, but when is it going to click for Richardson? The Indianapolis Colts are 0-2 and it does not feel like this team has many wins on their schedule if Richardson keeps playing this poorly.
The Colts were able to win nine games in the 2023 NFL Season with Gardner Minshew taking most of the snaps, so perhaps Richardson can gradually get better during the 2024 NFL Season and squeeze out some wins. He's still very young, just 22 years old,
However, he's completed less than 50% of his passes in 2023 and has thrown three touchdowns on four interceptions. That is horrible.
27. Washington Commanders - (1-1)
Congratulations to the Washington Commanders on their first win of the Dan Quinn/Jayden Daniels era, but it took them seven field goals to get there, so the underlying story may end up being the lack of a touchdown, but I guess that can sometimes be expected with these rookie quarterbacks.
The Commanders are not going to be a good team in the 2024 NFL Season, but there has been a lot to like from Daniels through two games in the NFL. He is going to need to learn how to better protect himself, as he did take some unnecessary hits.
The issue that some dual-threat rookie QB have is that they tend to think that they're unstoppable and may use their legs more than they should. If Daniels has the right coaching in front of him, they'll be able to break him out of that, which may lead to a more efficient offense and a healthier QB.
If the Eagles lose on Monday Night Football, all of the Commanders, Eagles, and Cowboys would be sitting at 1-1.The