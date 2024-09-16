NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 2
24. Las Vegas Raiders - (1-1)
When it seemed like the Baltimore Ravens were going to run away with the game in Week 2, the Las Vegas Raiders had other ideas and were able to steal this game away from Baltimore. All of a sudden, the Raiders put themselves back on the map a bit after their brutal Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. This Raiders team has some bit to them, and that could be because of Antonio Pierce, who seems to coach with an edge.
The Raiders aren’t going to win many games this year overall, though. The roster is just not all that talented and they are weak at QB with Gardner Minshew. The Raiders will need to try and draft a franchise quarterback, and if they only come away with five or six wins in the 2024 NFL Season, could find themselves in range for one of the top QB prospects in the coming class.
Las Vegas feels like a team that could play spoiler a few more times during the 2024 NFL Season, but they still come in low on these power rankings.
23. Chicago Bears - (1-0)
As I type these words out, the Chicago Bears are playing the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. I would expect the Bears to not win this game, so I reckon they will drop to 1-1 on the season. Caleb Williams did not look good in Week 1 but should probably play a lot better in Week 2. Given how highly Williams was touted coming out of college, there is a ton of pressure on him and the Bears in 2024 already.
The roster is pretty solid, but Williams is a rookie QB, so this may take some time to get up and running efficiency. This also may be a huge year for head coach Matt Eberflus, who probably needs to finish with a winning record to keep his job. The Bears hired Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, so if Bears GM needs to pull the plug on Eberflus in-season, they have an interim head coach in waiting with Waldron.