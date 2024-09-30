NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 4
24. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)
I mean, what are we doing here? The Philadelphia Eagles are not a good football team and are just a mess from top to bottom. Their head coach, Nick Sirianni, is clearly in over his head and is probably not going to last the rest of the season. This franchise acts urgently; they had no issues firing Doug Pederson, their Super Bowl-winning head coach.
They also had no issues moving on from Carson Wentz as well a few years ago. I’d imagine that Sirianni is on the hot seat even with the Eagles being 2-2, but it’s how they get to these points.
Philly continually plays sloppy football and also have some issues at QB. Do we want to talk about how underwhelming Jalen Hurts is, or is that too much? I just don’t see much at all that is currently working for this team, and Howie Roseman, their stud GM, has to be sick to his stomach watching this team.
The roster is way too talented for them to be as bad as they are, and it would not surprise me to see the Eagles finishing last in the NFC East during the 2024 NFL Season. This is far from a playoff team.
23. Las Vegas Raiders (2-2)
The Las Vegas Raiders are an interestingly bad team that managed to scrape by against the lowly Cleveland Browns in Week 4. The Browns are a terrible team, so let’s not get ahead of ourselves here.
The Raiders have nonsense at QB and a pretty unstable defense at times. The team isn’t going anywhere with this current set up, but I guess Gardner Minshew can win them a few more games the reset of the way. Vegas is buried in the AFC, a very talented conference, so I would not expect this team to make much noise.
This team desperately needs some juice, and them targeting a rookie QB in the 2025 NFL Draft feels pretty likely when we get to that point. The Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos are all now 2-2 after Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season.