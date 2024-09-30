NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 4
20. Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)
You know, the Cincinnati Bengals got the win, which is great, but the defense is clearly still a huge problem, and the team is still just 1-3, so it’s not likely that they are going to flirt with what they surely were expecting when the season began, which is a top seed in the AFC and maybe even a bye in the playoffs.
The Bengals have been the only team to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. Tom Brady was able to do it as a member of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he’s obviously not in the NFL anymore.
Cincy needs to make some major moves on defense however that may look if they hope to save this season. I guess there is still plenty of time for them to figure something out.
19. Chicago Bears (2-2)
How about the Chicago Bears? It was a rock-solid performance from this team, and it honestly felt like a desperation moment for the team, who had some huge issues on offense through the first few weeks and clearly got some of that cleaned up. The Bears are now 2-2 on the season and saw their rookie QB in Caleb Williams play a very efficient game.
The Bears may have something sustainable here if the defense can keep it up and if the offense can build on this encouraging Week 4 performance. They were able to get the best of the injured Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Can Chicago continue to build this momentum?
Them being in the NFC North is tough, as all of the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers are clearly better football teams, so they still have a long way to go in that regard.