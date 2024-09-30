NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 4
16. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
The Los Angeles Chargers came into this game quite injured and did put up a very good fight against the Kansas City Chiefs, who did seem to lose wide receiver Rashee Rice for the season with a torn ACL. The Chargers are in year one of the Jim Harbaugh era and don’t have a very good roster, so this is definitely a work in progress.
I would expect LA to perhaps scrap together eight or nine wins and try to make some type of all-in push next offseason. My question here is whether Harbaugh not coaching in the NFL for a decade will catch up to him and if Justin Herbert is truly as good as some think.
After a 2-0 start, the Chargers have lost two games in a row, and they were against much more formidable opponents than their two wins.
15. Indianapolis Colts (2-2)
Anthony Richardson has barely completed 50% of his passes and has thrown six interceptions in the 2024 NFL Season. He also left the game in Week 4 with an injury and is clearly about as raw of a QB as someone can be in the NFL. I do understand that playing QB in the NFL is the hardest thing to do in sports, and Richardson really hasn’t started many games since high school, but this just does not seem like it’s sustainable.
And I have no idea if Richardson is just a bit too raw for the Colts to develop. They did get a win and were aided in that by Joe Flacco, who is apparently the same age as Richardson’s mother, so a win is a win nonetheless.
The Colts managed to win nine games in 2023 with Gardner Minshew getting most of the starts, so this team isn’t some pushover.