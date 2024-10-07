NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5
10. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have climbed into the top 10 of our NFL Power Rankings after winning three straight games and playing some dominant defense for five straight games to open the season. The only hiccup the Broncos had was back in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks when they allowed 26 points, but the offense couldn’t move the ball in that game and the defense still had a pair of safeties.
Denver’s defense got Gardner Minshew benched in their Week 5 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pat Surtain had two interceptions including a pick-six and Riley Moss had his first career interception.
On top of it all, Bo Nix had a three-touchdown performance (two passing, one rushing) with no turnovers for the third straight game. This Denver team under Sean Payton might have a little something cooking after wins against the Bucs, Jets, and Raiders the last three weeks.
9. Buffalo Bills
After the first three weeks of the 2024 season, I was sitting there wondering if the Buffalo Bills were going to lose a game. They were playing so inspired, and they were playing extremely balanced and complementary football.
Josh Allen looked like a man possessed out there. He was pulling all the right strings and looked like a football maestro through those first three games. But life does come at you fast in the NFL and the Bills have run into a bit of an AFC buzz-saw the last two weeks with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 and the Houston Texans in Week 5.
That’s a tall order for any team, and the Bills have dropped to 3-2 on the season. As certain as I was that they were going to beat Houston in Week 5, I still believe we’re going to see Buffalo bounce back rather quickly here this season. They are still going to be deadly all year long offensively, but you hate to see clunkers like we saw from Josh Allen in Week 5 where he completed just nine of his 30 pass attempts.