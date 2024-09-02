NFL power rankings: Where all teams stand approaching Week 1 of 2024 season
2. Detroit Lions
My pick to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this year is the Detroit Lions, who have the best roster in the NFL. I struggle to find a clear weakness here. Yes, their defense was still shaky in 2023, but additions of DJ Reader, Marcus Davenport, and more reinforcements in the secondary can help that side of the ball improve. The offense should be just as explosive with Jared Goff leading the way under center.
Goff has thrown 59 touchdown passes over the last two seasons and has some stud play-makers like Sam LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jahmyr Gibbs at his disposal. At this point, the only thing in the Lions way is themselves. Can they put in all together in year four of the Dan Campbell era and make a Super Bowl run?
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs rank no. 1 in power rankings until further notice. The team has won back-to-back Super Bowls and three of the last five. I will say, it’ll be interesting to see how the secondary responds to losing L’Jarius Sneed, as the Chiefs traded him to the Tennessee Titans. Tight end Travis Kelce was visibly declined last year, so perhaps that is another important player to watch.
The wide receiver room may or may not be fixed with the additions of Xavier Worthy from the 2024 NFL Draft and Hollywood Brown in free agency, and it’s certainly not nothing that the Chiefs had a horrid second-half offense during the 2023 NFL Season. This team does have flaws on both sides of the ball, as I have not even brought up their shaky tackle situation.
However, at the end of the day, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid can clearly work through just about anything, so as long as they are still doing their thing, the Chiefs will be just fine.