NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best running backs in the league?
7. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
The rookie running back was quite productive as a 21-year-old in 2023, rushing for 976 yards and adding another 487 yards as a receiver. Robinson accumulated 1,463 yards and eight total touchdowns in year one. But to be fair to Robinson, he wasn't used nearly as much as he should have been.
With a new coaching staff, I would expect Robinson to explode in year two. He's already one of the most talented running backs in the NFL.
6. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
The 2023 season was another example of a running back not exactly being used to their full potential. Josh Jacobs rushed for 805 yards in 13 games. He added six touchdowns on the ground and put up 61.9 yards per game. However, in 2022, Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,653.
He's got three 1,000-yard seasons through five years and has 46 touchdowns on the ground during his career. He signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers where he figures to have a huge load on the offense.
5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor has played in just 21 games over the last two seasons, which is unfortunate, as his first two years were flat-out insane. Across the last two seasons where he's missed some time, Taylor has still rushed for 1,602 yards on 361 carries with 11 touchdowns.
Let's not forget that Taylor rushed for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in the 2021 NFL Season. He's still an elite running back.