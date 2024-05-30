NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best running backs in the league?
4. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Leading the NFL in rushing yards per game last year with 95.3, Kyren Williams managed to rack up 1,114 yards on the ground in just 12 games. He also added 12 rushing touchdowns as well. Still just 23 years old, Williams is currently nursing an injury, but it's clear how good the young back is.
3. Breece Hall, New York Jets
Breece Hall doesn't have the production through two seasons, as he tore his ACL during his 2022 rookie season, but he's one of the best runners in the NFL. In 2023 with the lowly New York Jets, Hall rushed for 994 yards on 223 carries, averaging a nice 4.5 yards per attempt.
While that doesn't sound that special, you have to consider how bad the Jets offensive line and play-calling was. The second Aaron Rodgers went down, the season went down with him. Hall has the potential to be a 1,500-yard back and is one of the best in the business.
2. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Quietly, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,167 yards in 2023, which ranked second in the NFL. He's clearly not his former 2,000-yard self, but Henry seems to be one of the rare running backs that hasn't yet totally fell off and declined. He's now with the Baltimore Ravens and could form an elite rushing duo with Lamar Jackson.
Henry also added 12 rushing touchdowns and had a long run of 69 yards in 2023, so he's got some juice left in those legs.
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Ranking first in yards, fourth in rushing touchdowns, second in yards per attempt, and second in yards per game, Christian McCaffrey is the best running back in the game, and I'm not sure it's much of a discussion. Still 27 years old, CMC has enjoyed some insane injury luck with the San Francisco 49ers.
Traded to them from the Carolina Panthers, McCaffrey was enduring some tough stretches where he could not stay healthy. He's not only the best back in the game, but he's got a Hall of Fame type of potential if he can string together a few more years of top-end production like he did in 2023.