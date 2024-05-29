NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best wide receivers in the league?
1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill was having an incredible season before injuries slowed him down. He was on pace to break the All-Time record for receiving yards in a season. He suffered a hamstring injury late in the season. While he did not break the record, he still finished the season with 1,799 yards. He has 13 touchdowns.
Once Hill's injury hit, the Dolphins struggled. They were on pace to win the AFC East before losing three of their last five regular season games. Then they got blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs.
After leading the league in yards per route run in 2022 with 3.6, Hill showed that it was not a fluke. In 2023, he upped that average to 4.1 yards. He was the only receiver to average four yards or more since 2010.
Hill is the most explosive receiver in the NFL. He has energy to spare and that speed puts a tremendous amount of pressure on defenses. He led all wide receivers in touchdown catches (12), gains of 15-plus yards (41) and missed tackles (20) in 2023 while ranking second in first downs gained (58).
A healthy Hill should have another big season in 2024. He hopes to stay healthy all season long and lead the Dolphins to a division title and a long playoff run.