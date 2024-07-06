NFL power rankings: Who are the 5 best QBs in the AFC for the 2024 season?
The AFC is loaded with talented quarterbacks, but who are the five best ahead of the 2024 NFL Season? The AFC is going to be a bloodbath yet again in 2024. There are so many young, talented quarterbacks that are fueling the fire of up and coming AFC squads.
And it's kind of hard to sift through all of the QB talent. Let's try that with these power rankings, where we rank the top five quarterbacks in the AFC ahead of 2024.
NFL power rankings: Who are the 5 best QBs in the AFC for the 2024 season?
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is not as good as people think he is. And now without Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, Allen's production might take a hit in the 2024 NFL Season. Allen is a true dual-threat QB, but does simply need to take better care of the football, and I just cannot beleive some people think he's QB2.
Still though, Josh Allen is a franchise quarterback and should again have the Buffalo Bills competing for the AFC East title in 2024.
4. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
An excellent rookie season, no, a historic rookie season as CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans on the cusp of elite status in the NFL. Stroud was flat-out phenomenal in 2023, and with some added firepower on offense, should be even better.
Not only was he able to have a huge role as a passer, but he was scarily efficient in taking care of the football, and outside of Patrick Mahomes, there might not be a QB I'd rather start a franchise with than Stroud.
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Now with to MVP awards, Lamar Jackson is already the best rushing QB of all-time, but questions about his performance in the postseason are valid. There is no mistaking just how good Jackson is, as he gives the Baltimore Ravens a chance to win each week. But fun fact; he's never thrown for 4,000 yards in a season.
That could be a statistic he looks to hit in the 2024 NFL Season. Jackson is truly elite and the third-best QB in the AFC for 2024.
2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Really the only QB in the NFL who has been able to go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow is the second-best QB in the NFL and second-best in the AFC. His two season-ending injuries are definitely something. If Burrow cannot put together a full season sometime soon, talks of being injury prone will plague Burrow.
He's excellent under pressure and makes the QB position look easy at times. Who could argue that Burrow isn't the second-best QB in the NFL?
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Pretty obvious choice for the No. 1 spot here, as Patrick Mahomes is one of one, and is already a Hall of Famer. He's got a HOF resume after just six years as a starter in the NFL, and isn't slowing down yet.
It's actually insane how good Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are, as they have won three out of the last five Super Bowls and could become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. It might not happen, but still, the fact that they are in that position is ridiculous.
Even during a statistically down season in 2023, the KC Chiefs still won it all, and it's because of Mahomes.