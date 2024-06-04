NFL Power Rankings: Who are the best left tackles in the league?
Having a capable left tackle is crucial for teams to find success in the NFL, and these five are the best in the league heading into 2024. Man, the value of a strong left tackle cannot be overstated. Now yes, a team may not need a truly elite left tackle to enjoy long-term succeed, but it's got to be a capable player.
Having an elite left tackle might be the second-most important position in all of sports, and we've recently seen the tackle market explode with huge contract extensions. Which teams have the privilege of having the best left tackles in the NFL?
5. Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings
Through three seasons in the NFL, Christian Darrisaw has never made it through a full year, so that could be a bit of a concern, but he's very good at what he does and is a perfect long-term left tackle for JJ McCarthy, who the Minnesota Vikings took in the 2024 NFL Draft. In fact, the Vikings may have one of the best tackle duos in the NFL with Brian O'Neill anchoring the right side.
Darrisaw could get a contract extension this offseason, as he's now eligible for one. If so, he'd be among the highest-paid at his position in the NFL.
4. Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles
Jordan Mailata shockingly does not have a Pro Bowl or All Pro honor, but he's one of the best and most consistent in the NFL. Mailata may never truly be elite like Trent Willliams or Tyron Smith, but he seems to be more of a high floor, medium ceiling player, if that makes any sense. Anchoring the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line, Mailata and the rest of the unit will have a huge test in 2024 and beyond without Jason Kelce.
If the Eagles OL takes a step back, it would not be a surprise in the slightest.
3. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Switching from right tackle to left tackle, Tristan Wirfs might be the best all-around offensive linemen in the entire NFL. He's still extremely young and may end up knocking on the Hall of Fame's door when his career is all said and done. He's a three-time Pro Bowler with 63 career starts.
Wirfs also has one first team All-Pro and one second team All-Pro as well.
2. Tyron Smith, New York Jets
A first-round pick back in 2011, Tyron Smith is still going strong, having one of the best years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, but for some odd reason, Dallas did not re-sign the great Smith. He signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets and will now protect the blindside of Aaron Rodgers. Smith has not played a full season since 2015, and oddly enough, he's had five separate seasons playing 13 games.
During a three-year stretch from 2020-2022, Smith played in just 17 games, but he did bounce back and play 13 this year. The injuries are brutal, but there's no mistaking how good Smith is when he's on the field.
1. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Turning 36 in July, there is no better left tackle in the NFL than Trent Williams, who is going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He's got 11 Pro Bowls and three All-Pro awards to his credit, including three-straight All-Pros in 2021-2023 with the San Francisco 49ers, his current team. Williams has always missed time due to injury, unfortunately, as he's played just two full seasons across 13 years in the NFL. With 178 regular season games under his belt, Williams is a battle-tested veteran who just shuts down every pass-rusher who tries to get by.