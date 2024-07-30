NFL predictions: 3 non-1st-round rookies set to look like steals in 2024
It's not just the first-round picks that are going to be making a lot of noise during the 2024 NFL season. There will be plenty of NFL Draft steals coming out of the woodwork as we begin the season, and there are some players drafted on Day 2 who could end up looking like big-time steals when the season is over.
Which rookies should you be paying particularly close attention to early on in the 2024 season? Let's take a look at a handful of names poised to make big contributions right away.
3 NFL rookies who will look like steals in 2024
1. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Patriots
The New England Patriots came into the 2024 NFL Draft with so many needs, but maybe their biggest needs were addressed with their top two picks. They landed Drake Maye -- a possible QB of the future -- with the 3rd overall pick, then they came back around in the second round and landed Washington receiver Ja'Lynn Polk.
And Polk has been impressing early on at Patriots training camp:
Overshadowed at Washington by Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk is an outstanding playmaker in his own right and he has a chance to emerge as the WR1 in New England sooner rather than later.
2. Javon Bullard, S, Packers
The Green Bay Packers are overhauling their entire defense in 2024, not necessarily in terms of personnel (although there are a lot of notable changes in that department) but in terms of scheme. The Packers fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry and replaced him with former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley.
Hafley is inheriting a defensive backfield in Green Bay with a lot of question marks and a completely overhauled safety group. That overhauled safety group includes second-round pick Javon Bullard, the 58th overall pick in 2024 who has a chance to be a major impact player early on next to big-money free agent Xavier McKinney.
Bullard has already been making plays in practice for the Packers, although you've got to grade on a slight curve since backup QBs Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt were throwing to anybody but the offense. This player fills arguably Green Bay's biggest need defensively and can play a versatile role as a safety, slot defender, or dime defensive back.
3. Malachi Corley, WR, Jets
It's true, the Jets don't really need any more positive publicity this offseason. They've been talked up as having the best roster in the league, the potential Super Bowl champions according to USA Today, and more.
There are a handful of reasons why the Jets are being considered in such high regard this offseason, including the potential of young players like Malachi Corley on their roster this year. Corley dropped down the NFL Draft board in 2024 only because of the depth at receiver in this class, and he could almost immediately establish himself as one of the top YAC receivers in the NFL.
Aaron Rodgers already has Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, and others to get the ball to, but the Jets are going to have to find ways to make sure Corley gets involved early on. He's going to be one of the top steals from this class.