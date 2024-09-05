NFL Predictions: 4 players who could win their first MVP in the 2024 season
The 2024 NFL Season kicks off today with the Ravens and Chiefs. Let's dive into four players who could win their first NFL MVP award. Last year, Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP award for a second time. He, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes have been the only three players to win the award since the 2018 NFL Season.
Is it time for a player not named Jackson, Rodgers, or Mahomes? Possibly. With the amount of high-end, elite players at QB and at other high-profile positions, it's possible that a new face wins the award this season. As the 2024 NFL Season kicks off in a few hours, let's outline four players who could win their first MVP award this season.
NFL Predictions: 4 first-time MVP candidates to watch out for in 2024
CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
CJ Stroud is going to win the MVP award in the 2024 NFL Season, and this has been my stance for a while now. He was flat-out excellent for the Houston Texans in his rookie season and is now going to make a massive leap in year two. The Texans added WR Stefon Diggs this offseason and still have Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
It'll be a banner year for the Texans, as Stroud wins the MVP and the team comes away with the Super Bowl as well.
Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
If Jordan Love began the 2024 NFL Season the way he ended it, he may have won the MVP award. Some have speculated that Love could endure a bit of a sophomore slump, but with how young he still is and how young the Packers offense is, I envision them making a leap in 2024. Love will enter the 2024 NFL Season as an MVP candidate and could come quite close to winning it.
Him not having a true difference-maker at wide receiver could detract from a potential MVP campaign.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
If there is any non-quarterback in the NFL to win the MVP award in current day, it's probably Tyreek Hill, who may be the most likely player to have the first-ever 2,000-yard receiving season. Hill now enters year three with the Miami Dolphins and has somehow turned into a more productive player, but the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl in each year that Hill has not been with the team.
I do truly believe that Hill would win the MVP award in 2024 if he'd be able to hit the 2,000-yard mark. Doing that over a 17-game season comes out to 118 yards per game, which is just an insane number.
Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff has thrown 59 touchdown passes over the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions and has played at an elite level before. If the Lions can take another step forward in 2024 and assert themselves as the best team in the NFL, the MVP may just go to their QB in Goff. The Ravens kind of did this in 2023; they were largely seen as the best team in the NFL, and even though Lamar Jackson did not put up gaudy numbers, he won the MVP.
Goff would have to have a stellar year through the air, but he's proven to be able to do it before, so I would not rule this possibility in the 2024 NFL Season.