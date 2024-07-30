NFL predictions: Here are the next 3 QBs to sign mega contract extensions
The quarterback market has truly exploded this offseason with a ton of QBs signing new deals. Which three passers could be up next?
The next QB to get a deal done could be Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, but beyond Prescott, who else could be next in line for a deal? The quarterback market is clearly the highest-paid position in the NFL and is the most important position in all of sports.
Let's try to take a stab at the next three quarterbacks to sign mega contract extensions.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
It may be a shock to some that Dak Prescott does not have a contract extension done yet with the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott may end up becoming the first $60 million per year quarterback, which would be quite the number, but as of now, he has no deal. I have speculated that Prescott and the Cowboys may be in their last year together, but money talks.
I can't imagine Dak Prescott would not sign a deal with Dallas if it was rich enough, and he is, to many, the next QB in line to get some type of extension from the Cowboys.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
In terms of the average annual value, Josh Allen's contract worth $43 million per season ranks 13th in the NFL among quarterbacks, which is probably on the lower end for Allen. He and his agency may see a perfect chance to get a huge raise from the Buffalo Bills.
An extension would save the Bills some cap space in the present and the future, and you have to figure that the two sides come to a fresh agreement at some point. Allen is not an elite quarterback, but it's clear that the Buffalo Bills win a ton of games with him under center.
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
This may not be someone you'd think could get a new deal in the near future, but I believe it's possible. It was the last regime in Arizona who gave QB Kyler Murray the current contract he is on, which is paying him $46.1 million per season. However, if Murray starts the season off well and continues to play well down the stretch, Arizona may be tempted to put a fresh deal in front of him.
Over The Cap notes that an extension for Kyler Murray would save the Arizona Cardinals over $24 million in cap space for 2025, which are huge savings. This could be enough for the team to get the deal done, especially if they think they can breakout in 2025.