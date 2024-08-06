NFL predictions: Here is how the NFC West will look in the 2024 season
The NFC West could turn into quite the division in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's try to predict each team's record for the coming year.
The two teams that have really owned the NFC West in recent years are the LA Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. I don't expect that to change in the 2024 NFL Season, but there could certainly be some surprises for sure.
The Rams and Niners are two elite teams in the NFC and could again meet in the conference championship game in 2024. Before we talk about that, let's dive into what their regular season records look like.
4. Seattle Seahawks: 4-13
The Seattle Seahawks have a bad starting QB and a first-year head coach, so I am not expecting much from this team. They missed out on all six first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is brutal, so they could start that process next offseason, as Geno Smith is not going to be their long-term option.
Seattle isn't going to win many games in 2024, as they struggle to maintain ground in the conference and end up picking quite high in the 2025 NFL Draft.
3. Arizona Cardinals: 8-9
The Arizona Cardinals will double their win total from the 2023 NFL Season, but they won't yet be ready to compete with the big guns in the conference. Kyler Murray is going to be another year removed from his ACL injury, and the roster has another year's worth of talent thanks to GM Monti Ossenfort.
The Cards can remain in the Wild Card chase for most of the season, but they won't have enough firepower yet. Still, though, an 8-9 season in 2024 is quite the improvement.
2. San Francisco 49ers: 13-3-1
The San Francisco 49ers will be just fine, but they won't win the division in 2024. Them winning 13 games and having to travel in the postseason might not seem fair, but this could make for better football games. It'll be the LA rams who eek the division out, but there is no reason to not again be very high on the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan has his teams playing good football nearly every season, and 2024 will be more of the same.
Can they finally win the Super Bowl in 2024? Or will they be set-up to lose their third big game since 2019?
1. Los Angeles Rams: 13-3-1
The LA Rams can steal the division back from the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 NFL Season. LA went 10-7 last year, and many of their key contributors were young players. With them having another strong offseason loading up on both sides of the ball, it's hard for me to look at this team and not think Super Bowl contention.
The Rams and 49ers have truly gone back and forth over the years, but it'll be Sean McVay'squad winning the division. They are more solidified on both sides of the ball and do not have disgruntled players who are essentially demanding new contracts.