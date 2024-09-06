NFL predictions: Predicting all eight division winners in the 2024 season
The 2024 NFL Season kicks off today with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Let's predict all eight division winners for the new year. The Ravens and Chiefs get us started in the 2024 NFL Season. Football is back!
In fact, the two teams kick off very shortly, and it'll be a great game between two of the top teams in the NFL. They met in the AFC Championship Game in the 2023 NFL Season, and it was the Chiefs who got the best of the Ravens.
Let's take a more broad brush here and predict all eight division winners in the 2024 NFL Season.
NFL predictions: Predicting all eight division winners in the 2024 season
AFC North - Cincinnati Bengals
It's hard for me to bet against the Cincinnati Bengals if QB Joe Burrow is healthy and on the field, but that's been the huge problem here. Burrow has now suffered two season-ending injuries in four years, which is less than ideal, but I'm banking on Burrow staying healthy and the Bengals recapturing the AFC North title in 2024.
AFC South - Houston Texans
My pick to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season, it's all in front of them for the Houston Texans, who were one of the best teams last year with a rookie head coach and quarterback. They added some star-studded talent this offseason and could be in line to put the entire league on notice. Them finishing with the best record in the league in 2024 would not shock me.
AFC East - Miami Dolphins
For at least the 2024 NFL Season, the Miami Dolphins will do enough to win the division title. The Buffalo Bills have had to part with some veteran players this offseason in a bit of a roster re-tooling, and this is all while the Miami Dolphins added a ton of talent. It'll be close, but the Dolphins can win the AFC East.
AFC West - Kansas City Chiefs
Are we good here? OK, moving on.
NFC North - Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are going to win the NFC North again in 2024 and will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. This team is the most talented in the NFL and really have nothing stopping them from getting over the hump and making the Super Bowl.
From top to bottom, this team is loaded.
NFC South - Atlanta Falcons
I would not buy too much into the Atlanta Falcons to make any sort of deep playoff run, but having the best QB and roster in the division should help them capture about 10-ish wins at host at least one playoff game. It'll be a nice, modest year for the Falcons, who will win the NFC South but may also get bounced out in the Wild Card Round.
NFC East - Philadelphia Eagles
It's not that the Philadelphia Eagles are going to be great, as I believe their QB is a huge question mark, but the only other team that can win this division in 2024 is the Dallas Cowboys. They got worse this offseason, and I'd argue that the Eagles at least stayed the same.
The Eagles aren't a Super Bowl contender, but they'll win the NFC East.
NFC West - Los Angeles Rams
Surprise, perhaps. The Los Angeles Rams loaded up this offseason and were able to finish with a 10-7 record in 2023 largely due to their insane rookie class. With that class now in year two and GM Les Snead adding some notable veteran talent, the LA Rams find themselves right back in the Super Bowl window.
Please do not sleep on this team for the 2024 NFL Season. Trust me here.