NFL predictions: Predicting conference championship games in 2024 season
Let's make a couple of extremely bold predictions and dive into the AFC and NFC championship games for the 2024 NFL Season.
The 2024 NFL Season could be one for the ages, especially in the AFC, as there are a ton of teams who could make a deep playoff run, and even in the NFC, there could be a couple of teams ready to make a huge leap. Well, we're going to get way ahead of ourselves once again and predict each conference championship game for the 2024 NFL Season.
AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans
What could be a very fun and high-scoring game, I am predicting that the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans appear in the AFC Championship Game, and these two teams may be the most complete rosters in the AFC and even the NFL. There has been only one AFC quarterback who has taken down Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, and it's Joe Burrow.
Well, I believe in 2024, we'll see Burrow make it further in the postseason than Mahomes. As for the Texans; their 10-7 season in 2023 is setting them up for a monster year in 2024. For those who frequently read my content here at NFL Spin Zone, I have predicted the Texans to win the Super Bowl, and I will stick by it. CJ Stroud is already the fourth-best QB in the NFL, and the Texans roster is simply loaded.
This would be a fun and much-needed change of pace game. Obviously, the Texans squeeze this one out.
NFC Championship Game: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
Oh man, wouldn't this be a fun game? The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams met in the NFC Wild Card round in the 2023 NFL Season, and it was the Lions getting the best of the Rams, but to be fair, the Lions and Rams were at different points in 2023. The Lions were clearly primed to make a huge leap, all while the Rams were a surprise breakout team led by a ton of young players.
The LA Rams are one more year older and more experienced, so this team is going to be a handful to deal with in 2024. You also have to consider that Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford have made a Super Bowl run once, so we know they can get back to the conference championship game, but in the end, it will be the Detroit Lions who win this game and face off against the Houston Texans in the Super Bowl.