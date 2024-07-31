NFL predictions: Top breakout player candidates in the AFC West for 2024
The AFC West is certainly not the class of the NFL like everyone thought it could be a couple of years ago when Russell Wilson joined the division. The hype for every matchup in this division going into the 2022 season was out of control and everyone in the NFL world expected the AFC West to be must-see TV on a weekly basis.
As it turns out, almost every team in the division needed a hard reset. The Raiders, Broncos, and Chargers have all made bold changes at the head coach position. Two of those teams (Denver and Las Vegas) are in a state of transition at the quarterback position. The Chiefs are the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions, but this division will need to climb out of a hole in 2024.
If these teams are going to do that, they'll need breakout seasons from players on the roster with situations where talent is about to meet opportunity. Who are the top breakout players for each AFC West team in 2024? Here are a few candidates:
AFC West Breakout Players in 2024 NFL season
Kansas City Chiefs: Matt Araiza, Punter
This is maybe a bit of an underwhelming pick for the Kansas City Chiefs, but Matt Araiza is one of the best punting prospects you'll probably ever see come out of the college ranks. "The Punt God" has not played any regular season football due to off-field allegations which he's been cleared of.
The Chiefs previously had a very good punter in Tommy Townsend, but he left in free agency for the Houston Texans. The Chiefs decided to replace him with Araiza, giving him his first big NFL opportunity since he was drafted and subsequently cut by the Buffalo Bills. And although this Chiefs team doesn't necessarily want to be punting all the time, having a weapon like Araiza on special teams is yet another unfair asset for Dave Toub, one of the best coordinators in the NFL.
Los Angeles Chargers: Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE
The Los Angeles Chargers have a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh, who is going to instill a violent identity for this team in the trenches on either side of the ball. It only makes sense that a player like Tuli Tuipulotu would stand out to him and this new coaching staff this season as Tuipulotu really embodies all of the things Harbaugh loves in a player.
As a rookie last season, Tuipulotu quietly had 12 QB hits and 4.5 sacks while playing the run exceptionally well. He had 53 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles on top of it. With an increased role in 2024, he could be in line for a major breakout campaign.
Denver Broncos: Baron Browning, EDGE
The Denver Broncos are pretty loaded with potential breakout candidates on either side of the ball, which is one reason why this team is perceived in such a negative light. So many of their core players on the roster right now are unproven.
One player who has shown flashes of dominance is Baron Browning, a hybrid linebacker at Ohio State who has transitioned full time to the EDGE in the last two years for the Broncos. In 10 games last season, Browning had 4.5 sacks and showcased his outstanding burst off the edge. He's been in the process of really "learning" the EDGE position the last two years but in a contract year this year, he's poised to break out in a big way.
Las Vegas Raiders: Jakorian Bennett, Cornerback
The low-hanging fruit for the Raiders would be running back Zamir White, so we're going to go for something a little bit higher on the "tree". Jakorian Bennett was a fourth-round pick for the Raiders last year out of Maryland, and he's a player with all of the traits you look for in an outside corner, except for maybe being an inch or two taller.
Bennett ran a blazing 4.30 in the 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process and posted a 40.5-inch vertical jump. The Raiders got themselves a very talented athlete who ended up starting four games for them last year. Despite rumors they could go heavy after corners in the offseason, the Raiders made modest additions at that position and seemed to put some confidence behind Bennett, who has responded with a strong camp so far in 2024.