NFL predictions: Top breakout player candidates in the NFC West for 2024
The NFC West is poised to be one of the most interesting divisions in football in 2024. The reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are locked and loaded for another big year. The Seattle Seahawks are ushering in a new era with Mike Macdonald at head coach after Pete Carroll stepped down. The Arizona Cardinals have upgraded the talent on a roster seemingly devoid of it a year ago. The Los Angeles Rams showed they are a young team on the rise last year with some aging veterans at key positions.
This division has some outstanding coaches, and it has some of the most fun offenses to watch in all of football.
What players across the NFC West are poised to have big breakout years in 2024? Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing options.
NFC West Breakout Player Candidates in 2024 NFL Season
Arizona Cardinals: Greg Dortch, Wide Receiver
A lot of people would go with Trey McBride here, and I like that pick as well, but I'm riding the Greg Dortch hype train.
We've seen Dortch make a number of impact plays over the last two seasons with the Cardinals, and the shifty slot receiver gives this team a unique weapon in the short passing game who can create after the catch and be a dynamic weapon with the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and McBride commanding plenty of attention.
Dortch is going to catch everything, and the way has been paved for him after the trade sending Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons this past offseason.
Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver
I've been trying to stay away from just the low-hanging fruit for each team and give you something to think about other than what everyone else has already said, but the writing seems to be on the wall for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a 1st-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Smith-Njigba was already impressive throughout his rookie season with the Seahawks, but I think he's going to come out in 2024 and make Tyler Lockett expendable as early as 2025. The Seahawks will be able to feature he and DK Metcalf going forward.
Los Angeles Rams: Christian Rozeboom, Linebacker
The Los Angeles Rams are a completely different team than the one that won the Super Bowl a couple of years ago. They are nearly unrecognizeable compared to the roster that won it all in the 2021-22 season.
Defensively, this team has so many new faces and leaders. One of the biggest reasons why this Rams team is poised to contend for at least a Wild Card spot despite the loss of Aaron Donald is the talent they have all over the defensive front. Although linebacker Christian Rozeboom played 550 snaps last year, he's poised to break out in a big way for the Rams' defense as a full-time starter in 2024.
Last season, he racked up 79 total tackles and four passes broken up in his 17 games and five starts. Those numbers could skyrocket this season.
San Francisco 49ers: Ji'Ayir Brown, Safety
The San Francisco 49ers have a lot of moving pieces defensively this coming season, especially in the secondary. One player who is poised for a big breakout year is second-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown.
Brown was a third-round pick out of Penn State last year who picked off a pair of passes in his 15 games and just 395 snaps. The 49ers love his ball skills and he has a chance to feast on the back end of this San Francisco defense with the way they are able to get after the quarterback and rush throws.
Not only did he have a pair of interceptions in the regular season, but Brown also had an interception in the playoffs for the 49ers. He's ready.