NFL Rumors: 5 teams that will regret not making a trade before the deadline
Which teams failed to make a deal and will pay the price?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Kansas City Chiefs
A little while before the deadline, the Chiefs did actually make a move, acquiring former New York Jets wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who returned to Kansas City, where it all started. Hardman is a nice weapon who offers a lot of speed and can be used creatively, but he isn't the true no. 1 type the Chiefs have been lacking.
Had the Chiefs been more aggressive in going after someone like Jerry Jeudy or DeAndre Hopkins, they would be set up for a legitimate Super Bowl run. Now, that's not saying Patrick Mahomes cannot make another run with the current group. He absolutely could.
But, this offense has lacked a top-tier weapon at wide receiver and the offense has struggled at times, because of it. Kansas City is just 12th in scoring, averaging 23.4 points per game this season. Last year, the Chiefs led the league in scoring and in yardage per game. That's a stark difference between two campaigns, and it could be due to the lack of a serious threat.
Going forward, the Chiefs look like they're going to depend on rookie Rashee Rice to continue emerging, so long as Mahomes keeps feeding him targets. Hopefully, he can become the leader in that room.