NFL Rumors: 1 trade deadline deal for each NFC contender
We try and play matchmaker with some of the NFC's top teams before the trade deadline
By Ryan Heckman
2. Detroit Lions: Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter
How about a second-straight year with a trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings? Last year, we saw the Lions trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings. This year, it would be quite the headline if we saw something like this happen.
The Vikings have long been rumored to be shopping pass rusher Danielle Hunter, as he's on the last year of his deal and Minnesota probably isn't going to offer him a hefty extension. The Lions would be a surprising landing spot for Hunter, as he's a division rival, but he'd fill a need for sure.
The Lions have had a solid defense, for the most part, in 2023. But, one area they haven't been up to snuff is when it comes to getting after the quarterback. It's been the Aidan Hutchinson show in Detroit, and that's about it. The Lions have 15 sacks on the season, which is near the bottom of the league. Hunter, meanwhile, leads the league with 9.0.
For this team to be taken seriously, Detroit must go out and trade for a top-end pass rusher. Hunter is one of several options, but the opportunity for him to play in the same division and for a contending team could give him even more juice this year as he gears up for free agency.