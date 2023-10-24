NFL Rumors: 1 trade deadline deal for each NFC contender
We try and play matchmaker with some of the NFC's top teams before the trade deadline
By Ryan Heckman
4. Philadelphia Eagles: Titans safety Kevin Byard (done deal)
I would venture to guess the Philadelphia Eagles probably won't make another buying deal at the deadline, but you never know. For that reason, we'll stick with the one they just made official as the big one. The Tennessee Titans are one of this year's likely sellers, and they sent former Pro Bowl and All Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Eagles in a deal that makes Philadelphia's defense even scarier.
Byard fits the Eagles' defensive mentality as he is one of the more physical safeties in the league. He is a fantastic run stopper and excels when he's up in the box. On the season, Pro Football Focus has given him a grade of 78.6 against the run, which is a high mark.
Funny enough, the Eagles are currently the best run defense in the NFL, allowing just over 62 yards per game. This is truly a "rich get richer" type of situation. With the 49ers reeling off two straight wins, the Eagles certainly look like the favorites after their victory over the Miami Dolphins and a trade like this one.