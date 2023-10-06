NFL Schedule: 5 X-Factors to watch during Week 5 of 2023 season
NFL Week 5 X-Factor #4: Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs
A Win against the Miami Dolphins lifted the confidence of Sean McDermott's unit. They executed well on both sides of the ball against a rising divisional powerhouse. It was noteworthy work, but there's more to do. The Buffalo Bills can collect another win if they handle business this week. Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars are hungry for a win. They are beatable, but the Bills need to remain focused.
Connecting with talented receivers will help Josh Allen lead Buffalo to victory. Last week, No.17 completed 21 passes and accumulated 320 passing yards. It was his highest passing total of the season. He connected with his All-Pro wideout early and often. They shared three of Allen's four touchdowns. Stefan Diggs is the man in Ken Dorsey's offense. He's tied for first in touchdown receptions (4) and ranks ninth in receiving grade (84.8). We can expect him to make plays against Jacksonville this weekend. They rank seventh in pass coverage (79.3), but will not hinder a determined X-factor.
NFL Week 5 X-Factor #3: Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins
The hunt for the NFC North crown is competitive. Franchises are working to establish dominance within a reordered food chain. Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are slowly becoming the favorite to take the throne. They've experienced success early - forcing their rivals to raise standards. Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings are determined to compete until the end of the season. They have enough weapons to begin a win streak, but it starts with Kirk Cousins.
A win against the Kansas City Chiefs will give the Vikings extra confidence. It will not help Minnesota in conference standings, but will send a message to other franchises. Kirk Cousins is finding his rhythm and must take advantage of a lackluster pass defense. The Chiefs rank 17th in coverage (70.4) entering Week 5. We expect Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to find soft spots in the defense throughout the game. It will be Cousin's job to find them. The 12th-year veteran ranks 14th in offensive grading (73.8) and third in passing yards (1,214). He is capable of winning in big moments. I would not be surprised if the Vikings pull off an upset.