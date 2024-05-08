NFL Schedule Release 2024: Predicting the 3 best games of the coming season
The 2024 NFL Schedule is set to come out on May 15th at 8pm EST. Let's try to predict the three best games of the coming season. One thing the NFL does not lack is talented teams. There is a ton of parity in this league, and wherever you look, there is bound to be a dramatic and competitive game.
That is the case for 2024. And while teams do not officially know the times and dates of their games, they do know the opponents they will face, as NFL schedules are essentially on a cycle, so teams can look at their opponents in future seasons as well. And as you can expect, there are a slew of games that are poised to be great ones.
Let's try to predict the three best games in the coming season.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Two teams that have met in the Super Bowl multiple times since 2019, they will again meet in the regular season during 2024. It's the Chiefs traveling to face the 49ers who are probably looking for a bit of revenge. Two teams that can again make it back to this year's Super Bowl, it's almost impossible for this game not to be a good one.
What the 49ers do not have at QB compared to the Chiefs, they make up for with their insane group of skill players on offense an an always elite defensive front. Could we again see these two teams in the coming Super Bowl?
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Anytime the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play each other, it's bound to be a great matchup. The teams have met in both the regular and postseason, and Joe Burrow has proven to be the only QB who can go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes. Burrow missed a chunk of the 2023 NFL Season with a wrist injury, so we did not get to see the potential for Mahomes and Burrow to again meet in the playoffs.
With Joe Burrow set to return to the lineup for Week 1, there is reason to believe that this matchup will not only be in primetime, but will be one of the best of the 2024 NFL Season.
Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills
This might be the most physical and emotional game of the 2024 NFL Season. Both teams appear to be right on the doorstep of a Super Bowl berth, as the Buffalo Bills have made deep playoff runs over the last several seasons, and the Detroit Lions even made it to the NFC Championship Game in 2023.
Both football towns, the hard-nosed culture of the team and the city they plan for does spill onto the field. The Lions and Bills are in different spots, too. The Lions are up and coming, have a healthy financial situation and draft picks to boot. The Bills underwent a bit of a re-tooling this offseason to better their financial situation and to get younger as well.
In fact, Detroit is the better team, but the Bills are likely going to build-up their roster again in the coming seasons with young, cheap players still on their rookie deals. Even with them lacking the roster talent they had last year, expect the Lions and the Bills to play a game for the ages.