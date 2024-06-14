NFL star wide receiver doesn't seem too pleased to be on his current team
This quote does reveal quite a bit. Is Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders not happy on his current team? You have to wonder if Adams is at the end of his rope with the Raiders and if he's on another team at some point during the 2024 NFL Season.
Adams came over to LV in a trade with the Green Bay Packers before the 2022 season, where he reunited with former college teammate and friend, Derek Carr. Adams had a very productive season in 2022, hauling in 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 14 touchdowns led the NFL.
Well, the Raiders essentially threw away Carr following that season and trotted out Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell in 2023. As you could expect, Adams' production dipped, and the Raiders now currently sit near the bottom of the NFL hierarchy.
This recent quote from Adams makes it seem like he is not at all pleased to be on his current team:
""At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter how good we can be," Adams said via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. "It's no secret we've got some dangerous weapons on the team as a whole, not to mention the offense. … I guess we'll see what that potential is.""- Kevin Patra, NFL.com
"I guess we'll see what that potential is" is quite an indictment of where he thinks the offense is. He is right in saying that they have some dangerous weapons with him, Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers, and Michael Mayer, but you can kind of tell that Davante Adams is just not bought into their current QB situation.
The QB room is expected to be headlined by free agent addition Gardner Minshew and second-year QB Aidan O'Connell. In 2023, Minshew and O'Connell combined for 27 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and 5,523 yards, which they combined to produce in 28 total games.
It's not expected that the Raiders have much of anything from the QB room in 2024, and I believe Adams realizes that and doesn't seem to have high hopes at the moment. It's truly hard to gauge where the Raiders are at this point.
The whole offseason has been a mess for Las Vegas, and if Davante Adams ends up on another team at the NFL trade deadline, don't be shocked.