NFL Thanksgiving 2023: 1 thing each team should be thankful for
What is one thing that EACH team should be thankful for this year?
Carolina Panthers - Brian Burns, I guess?
Brian Burns is one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL, and the Carolina Panthers would be wise to extend him. If so, the Panthers would have a huge position figured out for the future. Burns might not be in the conversation with the elite pass rushers in the NFL, but he should be. And the Panthers would be wise to ensure he remains with the team.
Chicago Bears - the Carolina Panthers
The Chicago Bears have the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it'll likely be the first overall selection. The Bears could end up drafting USC QB Caleb Williams if they wanted. They could also draft another position. They could also trade down for a total haul as well. I mean, the possibilities are endless, and the Bears should be thanking the Panthers for being as bad as they are.
Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow (when he's healthy)
I don't want to start something here, but Joe Burrow has not consistently stayed healthy during his career, and perhaps his inept offensive lines are to blame. Whatever the issue is with Burrow and not staying healthy, the Bengals should be thankful that they have no worse than the third-best passer in all of football. However, their 2023 season is toast.
Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett and the entire defense
Even with Deshaun Watson out for the rest of the 2023 season, the Cleveland Browns defense should keep them in enough games to perhaps earn a Wild Card spot. They sit at 7-3 right now and have a few games of cushion. Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is going to have to step up a bit, but the Browns can always rely on Myles Garrett and that defense to keep them in games.