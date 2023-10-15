NFL Trade Deadline: One deal every team needs to make
How many teams will be active at the trade deadline?
The NFL trade deadline is just a few weeks away. Let's dive into one trade that every team in football needs to make before the deadline hits. The deadline is a great time for some teams to add to what could be a Super Bowl-caliber roster. For other teams, though, its an admittance of failure as some sell off veteran players for draft picks.
Teams like the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears may end up being sellers at the deadline, while teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles may continue to add to an already elite roster. You could argue that all 32 NFL teams need to make some sort of deal at the deadline. So, let's make deals for every team!
AFC North
Pittsburgh Steelers - Fire OC Matt Canada
If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to save their season, they should probably part ways with their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, who has proven to not be too good at calling plays or scheming guys open. The Steelers feel like the weakest 3-2 team in recent memory.
Baltimore Ravens - Trade for Courtland Sutton
The Baltimore Ravens nearly had a deal for Courtland Sutton this past offseason. The Ravens' passing attack has not taken off as of yet under new OC, Todd Monken. Well, with the Denver Broncos likely being in sell mode, the two sides should revisit this deal.
Cincinnati Bengals - Trade for DJ Jones
The Cincinnati Bengals have the second-worst run defense in the NFL. The Denver Broncos are going to get a lot of run in this article. DJ Jones is a pure run-stuffing DT that the Bengals should nab to help shore up the interior of their defense.
Cleveland Browns - Trade for Darnell Mooney
The Cleveland Browns obviously do not have Nick Chubb for the rest of the season and don't have a ton else on offense besides Amari Cooper. The Browns should consider sending a late-round pick for a former 1,000-yard receiver in Darnell Mooney. The Chicago Bears are currently on pace to be able to draft both Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr in April.