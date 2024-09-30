NFL trade rumors: Could big-name receivers be on the move in 2024?
Believe it or not, the first month of the 2024 NFL season is already in the books. It's crazy to think we've already gotten to this point, but time flies when you're having fun, right? Well, some are having more fun than others at this point.
It's still very early in the season, but there could be a number of teams looking to start "selling" when it comes to the NFL trade deadline in the coming weeks. The NFL trade deadline is later than usual this year (November 5) but teams who might be looking to sell at the deadline won't want to have contracts on their books for half the season.
And there are teams who could be in the market to start wheeling and dealing right now.
Peter Schrager of NFL Network's Good Morning Football as well as FOX Sports posted on Twitter/X on Monday that the Kansas City Chiefs and GM Brett Veach should reach out regarding some potentially available receivers. He didn't intimate that these receivers were being made available by the teams they currently play for, but if these teams are even remotely willing to listen on certain players, we could see some big-name receivers on the move this year.
Big-name wide receivers on the move at the 2024 NFL trade deadline?
Another name I would throw on this list is Tennessee Titans veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and I wouldn't put it past the Las Vegas Raiders to potentially move on from Davante Adams if the price is right.
But obviously, the Raiders aren't trading Adams to the Chiefs, which is potentially a reason why Schrager didn't mention his name there.
Regardless, there are some good names on that list. We know the New York Giants would be amenable to trading Jalin Hyatt, a talented receiver with a lot of speed who won the Biletnikoff at Tennessee but just hasn't found a stride in New York at this point. They traded former first-round pick Kadarius Toney without a second thought.
The Browns already flirted with the idea of trading Amari Cooper earlier this year, albeit in a potential blockbuster deal to acquire Brandon Aiyuk.
Cooper Kupp being traded by the Rams would make some sense in the same way that the Rams trading Jalen Ramsey made some sense, but they are already thin at receiver and Puka Nacua hasn't been available this season. Kupp being traded would be arguably the biggest shocker of all of these potential names on the move.
The least shocking would be Keenan Allen, who hasn't been good for the Bears and hasn't even been healthy enough to play much. The Bears have plenty of other mouths to feed right now and Allen isn't setting himself apart as someone who needs a ton of targets in that offense. He might be a better fit elsewhere but seeing him on the Chiefs would be very weird.
And as we're typing this, the Browns may have helped push this trade agenda a little bit...
We should see some interesting movement before the NFL trade deadline, maybe sooner than anyone really thinks.