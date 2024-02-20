NFL trade rumors: Predicting 3 big QB trades in 2024
What quarterback trades could we see in the 2024 NFL offseason?
Which quarterbacks could we see on the move in the 2024 NFL offseason? It's going to be yet another fascinating one to watch as the quarterback carousel is always turning, and teams are always looking to make big moves.
With so many coaching changes around the NFL in 2024, we could see a lot of teams making deals at the quarterback position, replacing the old and bringing in the new. It's not likely we'll see anything on par with the Aaron Rodgers deal in 2023, but there could still be some big quarterback movement this coming offseason.
Let's take a look at three big trades, team fits, and value projections for some quarterbacks this offseason.
1. Justin Fields to the Atlanta Falcons
We've touched on this before, but the Atlanta Falcons almost make too much sense for Justin Fields to ignore at this point. Of course, Fields is from Georgia, so bringing him back to his home state is extremely sensible, and you also figure that could be part of the Chicago Bears really wanting to "do right" by the player in this situation.
I have gone back and forth on what the value of Fields might be in a trade, but I really think that the best the Bears will get is a Day 2 pick this year and a conditional pick in 2025. There has to be a conditional pick attached, both for the sake of the acquiring team and for the Bears. For the acquiring team, it's the risk of trading for a player like Fields who isn't a sure thing.
For the Bears, the condition is that Fields ends up balling out, and they get a better pick because of it. I think this is a win-win-win situation for all teams involved. The Falcons would have to determine they don't want a QB in this year's class, and GM Terry Fontenot has already passed on Fields before, but I could see this being too good of a value to pass up.