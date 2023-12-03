NFL Week 13: 3 bold predictions for this week's games
Let's make some bold predictions for this week's games!
Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Season is already upon us! This season has flown by. Let's make three bold predictions for this week's slate of games. Depending on how this week goes, we can see teams officially clinch playoff spots and teams be mathematically eliminated. Playoff season is upon us?
And that usually means games with higher stakes and should bring more competition overall. This week, there are several games to keep our eyes on. The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos face off in a very crucial AFC Wild Card race, and the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers perhaps give us a preview of the NFC Championship Game this year.
And of course, teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots can be eliminated from playoff contention as well. Let's make some bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Season.
Bold Prediction #1: New York Jets keep their season alive and upset Atlanta Falcons
Neither the Jets nor the Falcons are very good. In fact, this might end up being one of the ugliest games of the Week 13 slate. Desmond Ridder is going up against the Jets' defense and Tim Boyle will face a stingy Falcons' defense. The Jets are at home, and the team recently opened the 21-day practice window for QB Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers' return to the field likely hinges on the Jets' staying in the playoff hunt, and getting to 5-7 does barely keep them alive. I think the hype around Rodgers returning to practice for the team is going to energize them to victory.