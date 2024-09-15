NFL Week 2: These 3 players are in line to have disappointing games
Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season is only just beginning, so let's look at three players who are definitely going to disappoint this week. Sorry to disappoint you all, but it's not looking good for these three players heading into Week 2.
Week 1 brought a ton of top-flight performances on both sides of the ball from some expected and unexpected players. Week 2 will bring exactly the same, but when you look at certain player matchups heading into the new week, it's clear that these three players are going to struggle mightily in Week 2.
NFL Week 2: These 3 players are in line to have disappointing games
Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons
You truly have to wonder if Kirk Cousins' Achilles is even fully healed, as he seemed quite labored in throwing the ball in Week 1 and wasn't able to drive the ball. Cousins is in his age-36 season in the NFL and could be playing the last couple years of his career.
The Falcons gave Cousins a $180 million deal in free agency, but he played like a rookie QB in Week 1. This game was at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now they'll travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles. I can't imagine how hostile that game is going to be, and with the Eagles having loads of defensive talent, I would not expect Cousins to play very well at all.
The calls might become louder for the Falcons to already insert rookie QB Michael Penix Jr.
Gardner Minshew, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
Folks, the Las Vegas Raiders are not a serious football team and are going to get clobbered in Week 2. Gardner Minshew will have to deal with one of the best defenses in football and is playing in Baltimore as well. The Raiders lost by 12 points to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 and could lose by double that in Week 2.
The Ravens defense is led by stud ILB Roquan Smith, a stout defensive line, and a deep secondary. Th Raiders flopped this offseason, as they were unable to land a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft and clearly were not able to develop Aidan O'Connell. There was just no way they thought that Minshew was going to give them a legitimate chance to win this season.
This could be a four or five-win season for the Raiders, and they'll be 0-2 when Week 2 concludes.
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
In Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys defense held the Cleveland Browns running backs to 14 carries and 54 yards. That's just 3.9 yards per carry. Well, the Cowboys have their home opener in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, who were able to take advantage of a horrible Carolina Panthers team.
But that won't happen in Week 2. Alvin Kamara is one of the best dual-threat running backs of this century, but he's past his best years and is not going to have a fun time against this Cowboys defensive line. In Week 1, Kamara rushed for 83 yards on just 15 carries. I would not be surprised to see Kamara rush for half of that total on the same number of carries.
The Saints won't be a very good team this year, and from 2021-2023, Kamara finished two of those three seasons averaging under four yards per carry. The Saints offensive line also isn't great, so I do not like this matchup under any circumstances.