Nick Sirianni and Philadelphia Eagles should seek a fresh start
Is it time for a fresh start?
The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni ended the 2023 NFL Season on a sour note, and I think a divorce for both sides is sorely needed. I think most every other team in the NFL, save a few, would take an 11-6 regular season record and a berth in the NFL Playoffs. However, the drastic decline of the Eagles in 2023 leads to a ton of questions about the viability of the coaching staff.
The Eagles lost both Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen to head coaching positions in 2023, and while some probably predicted the Eagles to not be as good, I am not sure anyone could have predicted how their season went. Starting 10-1, the Eagles looked to be back to their old ways when they made the Super Bowl back in 2022.
But losing six of their final seven games was truly the nail in the coffin for the team. The Eagles were playing like a five-win team during that last stretch of the season. They lost their grip on the NFC East title, which forced them to travel for the first round of the NFL Playoffs this year. And while the Eagles were a more talented team than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they came out flat and got dominated by....
Baker Mayfield.
I think that alone would be enough for Eagles GM Howie Roseman and Jeff Lurie to accept that they need to go in a different direction. Nick Sirianni's personality did not seem to resonate with hardly anyone across the NFL, as Sirianni felt like he was perhaps acting a bit arrogant and cocky at times. And seeing how the Eagles responded this year after losing their two coordinators, it makes you wonder if their success had little to do with Sirianni being the head coach.
I think the best path forward for both is a fresh start. Frankly, I do not personally believe the Eagles' players would dislike the idea of a new head coach. Philly is far too talented to have seen their season end the way it did, and the buck stops with the head coach.