One bold prediction for each AFC North team in the 2024 NFL Season
Cleveland Browns - QB Deshaun Watson still can't figure this thing out in 2024
Deshaun Watson has looked awful during his first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, and there really isn't anything other correct opinion here. He's just been bad, and it's weird to see a once top-10 QB fall off like this. Well, is Deshaun Watson going to figure it out in year three with the Browns? Nope. Why should we believe that he does?
It's been two seasons, so what would make a third that much different? Sure, he's battled some injuries during his Browns tenure, but the proof is in the pudding, and the pudding is currently messy and expired. The Browns do have an excellent defense, so they should remain in the playoff mix all season in 2024.
However, Deshaun Watson won't play that much better, so an even bigger question will emerge for the Browns and their QB situation. This trade could go down as the worst in NFL history if the former Houston Texans QB can't play better.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Team has first losing record of Mike Tomlin era
The Pittsburgh Steelers somehow won 10 games in the 2023 NFL Season with Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitchell Trubisky taking snaps. While their new QB room of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson seems like a huge upgrade, it won't be.
At some point, something has to give, right? Yes, something will give, and for the first time in the Mike Tomlin era, the Pittsburgh Steelers will finish with a losing record. Both Wilson and Fields are bad quarterbacks; let's not overthink this. Good QBs don't sign for the veteran minimum or get traded for a late-round pick, as this is exactly what got Wilson and Fields on the team.
This is clearly a risky Band-Aid type of situation for the Steelers. While there could be some magic here and there, it's not going to be a sustainable situation. Just think; Russell Wilson threw for 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions in 2023 for the Denver Broncos.
However, the Broncos still would have rather paid Russell Wilson nearly $40 million to not play for the team anymore. That should tell you a lot. The Steelers will not finish with a winning record in the 2024 NFL Season.