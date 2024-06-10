One burning question for each NFL team ahead of the 2024 season
AFC East
Miami Dolphins - Can the team win late in season when the weather gets colder?
It's a valid concern and something that has impacted this team late in seasons in the Mike McDaniel era. Is this team simply in capable of winning when it's chilly outside? They have a Super Bowl-caliber roster and might have a top-10 head coach, so this might be the only thing in their way, which is frustrating.
New York Jets - Can Aaron Rodgers prove he's not washed up?
Honestly, the entire AFC will go as Aaron Rodgers goes. If he regains his recent MVP form, the Jets might just win it all. If he's washed up, that gives other teams the chance to leapfrog New York in the AFC hierarchy. It's got to be an anxious time for the Jets organization. They are all-in on a 40 year old man who is recovering from a torn Achilles.
Buffalo Bills - Who separates themselves in the WR room for Josh Allen?
Both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are no longer in the picture, so which wide receiver in this room can separate themselves from the rest? Will it be free agency signing Curtis Samuel, or could it be 2024 rookie Keon Coleman? Is it someone else?
New England Patriots - Will the team be patient with Drake Maye and the rebuild?
The New England Patriots have the worst roster in the NFL, and Drake Maye might need a year to clean up his game anyway. Will the Patriots be patient with Maye and the rebuild? Will they rush him out there prematurely, potentially damaging his confidence? New England should be extremely patient unless Maye proves to be a high-end player come Week 1.