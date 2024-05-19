The New York Jets can win the Super Bowl in 2024, and here's why
The New York Jets do have the chance to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season, and there are a couple of reasons why. The Jets may have been one of the more embarrassing teams in the NFL during 2023, but the second Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles, their season went down the drain.
With Rodgers set to return to the lineup for Week 1, the Jets may be a competent football team once again. Let's not forget that Rodgers won two-straight MVPs in the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He's got four in his Hall of Fame career and has won a Super Bowl before. Can the Jets actually do it in 2024?
The New York Jets can win the Super Bowl in 2024, and here's why
1. Jobs may be on the line
Jets GM Joe Douglas swung and missed big-time on Zach Wilson during the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson was just flat-out horrible for his three years with the Jets, so they shipped him off to the Denver Broncos for scraps. Well, since Wilson was a bust, Douglas had to get very aggressive in fixing the QB situation, as he built quite the roster around Wilson.
And thus, the Aaron Rodgers trade happened. Rodgers came into quite the talented roster for 2023, but his Achilles tear among other team injuries not only derailed their season, but revealed some the weak spots on their roster. So in response, Douglas, who is a very good GM, knew he had to invest resources into the offensive line.
He signed a future HOF left tackle in Tyron Smith in free agency. He also threw a contract at quality starting guard, John Simpson. And with their first-round pick, he double-downed on the offensive line and took Olu Fashanu out of Penn State. Douglas also saw that the Jets needed more weapons, so he signed WR Mike Williams in free agency and drafted YAC-master Malachi Corley during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now mind you, the Jets already sported a strong secondary, a strong defensive line, and a true WR1 in Garrett Wilson. What part of their roster would prevent them from making a Super Bowl run? Where is their obvious weak spot? Yeah, it's nowhere. And I say all of this to say that Douglas an Co. likely acted with this urgency to fix the roster due to jobs being on the line.
Douglas is entering his sixth-year as the Jets GM. During his tenure, the Jets have compiled a 27-56 record with zero winning records and zero playoff appearances. Head coach Robert Saleh is entering his fourth year with the team and has never finished with a winning record.
You don't think some jobs could be on the line? This could greatly up the aggression with how Douglas operates in 2024, leaving no stone unturned.
2. Aaron Rodgers
Have we forgotten how good Aaron Rodgers can be? He led the Green Bay Packers to the Super Bowl in 2010. And yes, I know that was now 14 years old, but man, Rodgers is just a baller, isn't he? Two-straight MVP awards in 2020-2021 proved that he could sustain success into his 30s.
He did play poorly-ish in 2022 with the Green Bay Packers, but no one can say how he would have played in 2023 with the Jets had he stayed healthy. If Aaron Rodgers didn't lose a step and isn't going to be impacted by this Achilles injury, the Jets would have a top-5 QB in the NFL.
And that is why the New York Jets could win the Super Bowl in 2024.