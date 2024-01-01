One New Year's Resolution for each NFL team in 2024
Here's one New Year's Resolution for each NFL team!
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Re-sign Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield might not be an elite passer, but he's been pretty solid for the Buccaneers this year and should definitely be re-signed. This will at least give the team some stability at the position.
New Orleans Saints - Just blow it up
The New Orleans Saints signing Derek Carr in free agency was a silly move. This team is again in cap hell and would be wise to just begin to blow it up in 2024.
Atlanta Falcons - Trade for Justin Fields or Kyler Murray, or sign Russell Wilson
The Atlanta Falcons desperately need stability at the QB spot this offseason, as neither Desmond Ridder nor Taylor Heinicke are it. One of Justin Fields, Kyler Murray, or Russell Wilson would be fine additions for this offense if they become available.
Carolina Panthers - Just become competent again
The Carolina Panthers are a dreadfully bad football team. There should be no talk of anything more than simply being a competent franchise in 2024. How that looks is up for debate, but this is a team that is years away from making noise.