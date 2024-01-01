One New Year's Resolution for each NFL team in 2024
Here's one New Year's Resolution for each NFL team!
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles - Get two new coordinators
Honestly, the new duo of coordinators in Philly this year are not cutting it. Brian Johnson and Sean Desai have both done poor jobs, and even though the Eagles have a good record, you can tell just how much this team has underperformed.
Dallas Cowboys - Keep it up!
There's not a ton that the Dallas Cowboys can improve on. Both sides of the ball are very good and the team isn't going to have a ton of cap space. They should simply try and keep the band together as much as possible.
New York Giants - Begin the process of replacing Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones is not a good quarterback and the New York Giants made a huge mistake by paying him. The franchise needs to begin the process of moving on from him as soon as this offseason.
Washington Commanders - Get Ron Rivera out of the building and draft a QB
The Washington Commanders won't be a serious franchise until they fire Ron Rivera and draft a legitimate QB in 2024. This is the only path forward for this inept franchise.