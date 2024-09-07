Packers could be in massive trouble after Jordan Love's injury in Week 1
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered what could end up being a major injury, which would leave the team in mounds of trouble. Here is a close-up of the injury to Love in the Packers Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles:
I am no doctor, but it definitely looked like something popped in that left knee as he was taken to the ground by Eagles stud DT, Jalen Carter. The Packers also lost this game, but more importantly, may have just lost their QB for an extended period of time. The hope is obviously that Love's injury somehow does not hold him out of any game this year, but the video does not look great.
The Packers ended the 2023 NFL Season on a hot-streak, finishing 9-8 and making it to the NFC Divisional Round, where they gave the eventual NFC Champions San Francisco 49ers a run for their money. I've seen many people peg the Packers as a Super Bowl dark-horse team in 2024, and if Love would be able to build on his stellar 2023 season, it's firmly possible.
Now, though, we have to sit and wait to see what type of injury Love has. As we all know, a team losing their star QB, especially one as good as Love, is going to end their season. Sure, they can be frisky with a backup QB here and there, but not having the starting QB in the lineup is going to hold them back.
Being that it is so early in the season, I'd expect the Packers could get moderately aggressive in trying to find a replacement for Jordan Love, especially if the QB misses all of the 2024 NFL Season. Ryan Tannehill is still on the free agent market and could be a good fit, and the Denver Broncos have both Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham on their roster, so I bet for the right price, Green Bay could snag one of them.
We'll see in time just how much game action Jordan Love may miss. It's a brutal blow for the Packers either way, as there was some type of failure present given Love was taken to the ground by a defensive tackle. Green Bay will play host to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season.
They they travel to Tennessee to face the Titans and will host the Sam Darnold-led Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.