NFL power rankings: Ranking the toughest venues to play in for the 2024 season
We're now officially into the 2024 NFL Season, and one of the biggest factors in the league is just how much home-field advantage can favor a team. There are some venues in the NFL that are just downright brutal to play in. Opposing teams are at a huge disadvantage coming into these stadiums.
Other places are just not all that tough to go into and come out with a win. We saw the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the 2024 NFL Season, and a bit later, we'll see what the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers do.
Our latest NFL power rankings will cover the five toughest stadiums to play in for the 2024 season. Let's get into it!
5. Empower Field at Mile High - Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have struggled quite a bit for years now, but that does not change just how tough it is to play at Empower Field at Mile High. The thin air makes it horribly difficult for opponents to play in, and it's always one of the biggest advantages in sports.
The Broncos may have something going for them with this current set-up. Sean Payton is beginning to leave his mark on this franchise, and rookie QB Bo Nix provides promise that no other QB in the post-Peyton Manning era has provided.
Even when the Broncos were at their lowest, Mile High was still rocking.
4. Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia Eagles
"The Linc" as it is sometimes called, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is home to the craziest and most dedicated fans in the NFL. The Eagles seem to always be a good football team, but they ended the year on a sour note in 2023. Eagles GM Howie Roseman always has his rosters ready to go, and I can't imagine 2024 will be much different.
The Eagles are playing in Brazil as we speak against the Green Bay Packers, who may also have one of the toughest stadiums in the NFL.
3. Lumen Field - Seattle Seahawks
The "12th Man" if you will, Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, was unquestionably once the toughest place to play in sports during the team's "Legion of Boom" Days in the early and mid 2010s. Seattle has moved on from that era, but the fans are still as loud as ever. Right now, the Seahawks are led by QB Geno Smith and first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.
And I would envision Seattle not starting Geno Smith for much longer, either. The team needs to officially turn the page and re-establish themselves. The 12s are among the most dedicated fan in sports and are going to continue being among the loudest in the NFL for years to come.
2. Lambeau Field - Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers all of a sudden find themselves among the most promising teams in the NFL heading into their Friday Week 1 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers and Eagles will battle it out in Brazil.
To begin the 2023 NFL Season, the Packers were struggling, and it was not looking pretty for QB Jordan Love. However, a miraculous turnaround has turned this franchise around at the same time. And for years, Lambeau Field has been among the toughest places to play in all of sports. The way the stadium is built just makes for an insanely loud environment, and the bitter cold weather when it gets into fall and winter makes life challenging as well.
1. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City Chiefs
The recent Kansas City Chiefs dynasty as turned GEHA Field into perhaps the toughest place to play in all of sports. The Chiefs just took down the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, and the crowd not only had an impact in this game, but every other game.
You have to honestly wonder if this franchise is just getting bored at this point. They routinely win the AFC West and are making the Super Bowl every single season. It's getting pretty annoying for non-Chiefs fans if we're being honest.
But until further notice, GEHA Field is the single most hostile environment in football and has a huge impact in favoring the Chiefs.