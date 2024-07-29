Patrick Mahomes continues to say and do the right thing with latest comments
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has helped the Chiefs win three Super Bowls over the last five seasons, and seems to be loving life.
After the 2019 NFL Season, the first Super Bowl of the Mahomes era, the Chiefs inked him to what was a 10-year, $450 million contract. At the time, it was a massive deal in terms of dollars per year, but since then, a plethora of quarterbacks have signed deals worth more than $50 million per season.
And all of a sudden, Mahomes contract is a bargain, but he does not seem to mind:
"“It’s awesome for the quarterback position, but I think all positions. I know every time a contract comes up, everybody looks at my APY (average per year) and everything like that. I’m doing pretty well myself. For me, it’s just about going out there trying to win football games, trying to make money for my family at the end of the day. I feel like I’m doing a great job of that.”"
It's actually kind of annoying just how good on and off the field he is. He says the right things time and time again and clearly does the right things. Mahomes truly might not at all be concerned about his contract. I'm sure the Chiefs will continue giving him raises as long as he is on top of his game, but it's clear that he is not in need of a top-of-the-market deal.
The highest-paid QBs in the NFL on a per-year basis are Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and Jordan Love, who are all earning $55 million per season. At some point, Kansas City could do right by Mahomes and end up making him the highest-paid on a per-year basis, but there simply might not be a need for that at all.