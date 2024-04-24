Patriots 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Team hits a grand-slam for the future
Is this the draft class that gets the Patriots back on track?
The New England Patriots are in a whole new era of football, and the best way to kick off that new era is to rebuild the offense in the 2024 NFL Draft. With Bill Belichick no longer calling the shots, the Patriots might actually come away with a strong draft class. They pick third overall and have an urgent need for a QB.
Frankly, they should stand pat, as UNC quarterback Drake Maye is likely going to be there for them to draft. Maye is a high-ceiling QB prospect who could sit for a little bit behind Jacoby Brissett, who is back on the Patriots. Without getting the QB in 2024, the Patriots may continue to circle the drain. De-facto GM Eliot Wolf must address the urgent needs on offense in the 2024 NFL Draft.
3rd Overall Pick - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
Don't overthink this, please. The Pats do not have a franchise quarterback on the roster. Mac Jones fizzled out in New England and was shipped off to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a late-round pick. It's time for a hard reset at the position, and signing Jacoby Brissett back was a great start. Pairing Brissett with a rookie QB in Drake Maye makes all the sense in the world.
Brissett has been around the block and has shared a QB room with a rookie before, so this is nothing new for the well-traveled veteran, who provides the perfect leadership presence.